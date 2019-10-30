UrduPoint.com
NIH Confirms Two New Polio Cases From Tank, Lakki

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:48 PM

NIH confirms two new polio cases from Tank, Lakki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The southern belt of the province continues to report polio cases as National Institute of Health Islamabad notify two new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to a press release of EOC (Emergency Operation Center) KP, wild polio virus has been separated from stool sample of 14 months old boy, resident of UC Pai, district Tank and nine months old boy resident of Bakhmal Ahmed Zai, Tehsil Sarai Norang, district Lakki Marwat.

Both children were zero dose for essential immunization and their status for polio vaccination is under vaccination.

"It is a matter of serious concern that polio continues to disable our children despite the fact that government is making every effort to ensure timely administration of anti-polio vaccine to the children at their doorsteps", said Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit.

He said that polio vaccine is completely safe and do not case any harm upon administration adding that the entire world including Muslim countries has eradicated polio using the same vaccine.

Abdul Basit said that parents should not pay attention to anti-polio propaganda and protect their children from permanent disability by administering anti-polio drops to their kids.

