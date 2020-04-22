UrduPoint.com
NIH Delegation Visits FJGCH Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:57 PM

A delegation of National Institute of Health's (NIH) led by Virologist Dr. Masroor Alam visited the Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Laboratory at Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital (FJGCH) Quetta on Wednesday

The delegation reviewed the facilities available for the provincial TB control program where its Manager Dr. Ahmed Wali briefed the visitors regarding the provision of facilities, infrastructure, and equipment in the TB Program Laboratory.

Dr. Wali informed that the Provincial TB Control Program was being utilized all its available resources to provide all possible facilities to TB patients in the province.

He said that other citizens including prisoners in Jails of Balochistan were being provided free of cost testing facilities under Provincial TB Control Program.

The delegation of NIH led by Dr. Masroor Alam appreciated the facilities available in the laboratory. Dr. Masroor said that the existence of modern laboratory services would help in diagnostic tests for TB patients in the province.

The laboratory can also be used for testing the coronavirus, he said and added that the NIH would help the Provincial TB Control Program to enhance the capacity of this laboratory in order to increase the testing of coronavirus to control the coronavirus spread.

