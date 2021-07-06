UrduPoint.com
NIH Detects Three COVID-19 Variants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

NIH detects three COVID-19 variants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday confirmed the presence of delta (Indian), beta (South African) and alpha (UK) COVID-19 variants from collected samples.

According to an official of Ministry of National Health Services, different variants were found in samples collected in late May and the first half of June 2021.

He said NIH continues to monitor the presence of different variants of Coronavirus in Pakistan. This is done via whole-genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples.

He said that the data has been shared with the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division of NIH for response activities such as quarantine and contact tracing, and with other relevant national stakeholders.

