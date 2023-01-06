UrduPoint.com

NIH Free Diagnostic Services Continue In Flood-hit Areas

Published January 06, 2023

The National Institute of Health's (NIH) have continued its free mobile diagnostic services in flood-affected areas to support locals in case of any outbreak of diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Health's (NIH) have continued its free mobile diagnostic services in flood-affected areas to support locals in case of any outbreak of diseases.

According to official sources, testing facilities were available in those locations where access to testing was limited and now citizens could have free testing services for Influenza, Malaria, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-2.

The free diagnostic system was handed over by the NIH for flood-hit areas while two mobile diagnostic labs were deputed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

The sources said the mobile labs were parked in Badin and Larkana where citizens could submit their blood samples for investigation.

A three-member team of NIH, including a doctor and two molecular biologists, were deputed to run the labs at Badin and also they trained district health lab staff on the operations of the mobile lab.

The National Institute of Health had provided a total of three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

"These mobile laboratories will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the provincial health departments, and enable the government to respond quickly and effectively in hard-to-reach remote areas during emergencies, or an outbreak and epidemics", the sources added.

