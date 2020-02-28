NIH fully equipped to deal with coronavirus affected people: Leader of the House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz has said National Institute of Health is fully equipped to deal with the coronavirus affected people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Leader of the House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz has said National Institute of Health is fully equipped to deal with the coronavirus affected people.Taking floor at a point order raised by Sherry Rehman regarding coronavirus outbreak, he said an efficient mechanism has been adopted to entertain the affected people.

He said special isolation wards have also been established at hospitals in major cities.Shibli Faraz said special desks at all airports have been set up to detect the patients with coronavirus.He said the National Core Committee under the chair of Special Assistant on Health Services Dr.

Zafar Mirza is strictly monitoring the cases.He said so far two positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country and both are in stable condition.