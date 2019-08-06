NIH issues advisory for prevention against Congo virus

National Institute of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory to alert healthcare authorities for ensuring timely steps for prevention and control of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory to alert healthcare authorities for ensuring timely steps for prevention and control of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to NIH, the objective of this advisory was to sensitize human and animal healthcare departments to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention and control of CCHF.

It said that the extensive movement of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha significantly enhances the risk of CCHF disease transmission due to increased human-animal interaction.

The advisory, which was issued by the NIH's Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division, said that the CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family with a case fatality rate of 10-40 per cent.

It added, ticks, especially of the Hyalomma genus are both reservoir and vector for the CCHF virus while numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals.

It said that the CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

It said public health workers along with animal herders, veterinarians, para-veterinary staff, livestock workers, animal merchants, butchers and slaughterhouse workers are at risk of the disease.

Apart from them the close contacts caring the suspected case and person involved in burial practices are also at risk of getting infection, the advisory added.

There is currently no vaccine available for humans and the only way to reduce infection is by raising awareness.

The advisory said that public health advice should focus on several aspects including wear protective clothing (long sleeves, long trousers), wear light coloured clothing during visit to animal market to allow easy detection of ticks on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks and if found, remove them safely and use approved acaricides or repellents on clothing and skin.

Similarly, citizens have been asked not to crush the ticks, wear gloves and other protective clothing while handling animals or their tissues, notably during slaughtering, butchering and culling procedures in slaughterhouses or at home.

They have also been asked to avoid close physical contact with CCHF-infected people, wear gloves and protective equipment when taking care of ill people, wash hands frequently after caring or visiting ill people and insect repellents are the most effective in warding off ticks in human populations.

It said that safe burial practices included spraying the dead body with liquid bleach solution and then wrapping in winding sheet.

The winding sheet should be sprayed with bleach solution, then the body should be placed in a plastic bag, which should be sealed with adhesive tape and disinfect the transport vehicle and burn all clothing of the deceased.

It said that physicians should exercise high degree of suspension while examining patients with likely symptoms. While requesting lab testing maximum clinical information must be provided especially dates of onset of symptoms and sample collection.

It said that lab test for CCHF should be recommended to those who fulfill criteria of suspected case definition. It added samples from suspected case should be collected by trained phlebotomist with full preventive measures using appropriate personal protective equipment.

It recommended that suspected samples must be immediately transported to NIH as per guidelines to Department of Virology, Public Health Laboratories Division, NIH, Islamabad.

/395