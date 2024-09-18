NIH Issues Advisory On Chikungunya Viral Infection
Published September 18, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory for the prevention and control of Chikungunya Viral Infection.
According to advisory, Chikungunya is a viral disease caused by Chikungunya Virus (CHKV) and transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes to humans.
The proximity of mosquito breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor.
The viruses can circulate in same area with dengue and cause occasional co-infections in the same patient.
Following outbreaks of Chikungunya in Karachi and other different parts of the country, the disease is now endemic in many parts of the country like Dengue Fever.
The advisory said that keeping in view the hyper active season of mosquitoes, and previous seasonal trends of the disease, it was imperative to undertake preventive measures while staying vigilant to pick suspected cases, confirming the disease, and taking steps to interrupt further transmission.
The objective of this advisory was to sensitize health care authorities to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention and control of Acute Febrile Viral Illness (suspected Chikungunya) Infection.
Onset of illness usually occurs four to eight days after exposure but can range from two to 12 days. Viraemia persists for five to seven days from the onset of symptoms.
Chikungunya is spread by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and also Aedes albopictus.
These mosquitoes are active during the day. Both species are found biting outdoors, but Aedes aegypti readily feed indoors.
Mostly the transmission usually occurs during or just after the hot rainy season.
Chikungunya occurs in tropical countries and has been reported from Africa, South Asia and South-East Asia.
The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue is common. However, the CHKV infections are rarely fatal without any significant hemorrhagic manifestations.
