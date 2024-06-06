NIH Issues Advisory On Cholera
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory for the prevention and control of Acute Watery Diarrhea (Cholera).
The Center for Diseases Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH) Islamabad issued this advisory urging healthcare providers and the public to be vigilant in preventing and controlling the spread of Acute Watery Diarrhea (cholera).
Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine due to bacterium Vibrio cholerae.
Pakistan like other Asian countries is endemic to cholera with cases being reported from different parts of the country.
Poor personal hygiene and lack of safe drinking water provide more favorable conditions for the pathogen to cause outbreak in the vulnerable areas.
Although the disease may present throughout the year but peak of cases may be observed from May to November, in hot, humid and rainy season.
The NIH emphasized the individual preventive measures including washing hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.
The NIH also advised to drink only safe water (boiled, chlorinated, or bottled).
