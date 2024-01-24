NIH Issues Advisory On Diphtheria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) On the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory for the prevention of Diphtheria.
In a statement, Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the risk of Diphtheria spread increases slightly in winter.
The possibility of widespread spread of this disease in Pakistan is low.
He said that the purpose of the advisory is to inform health institutions about preventive and control measures.
He said that the health department and concerned authorities should take preventive measures against Diphtheria.
Dr Nadeem Jan said that Diphtheria is a disease transmitted from one person to another and added Diphtheria germ is spread by touching, coughing and sneezing of the patient.
To prevent diphtheria, he said parents need to vaccinate their children according to the schedule.
The minister said that in case of illness, a qualified doctor should be consulted immediately.
He said that simple hygiene practices also play a key role in preventing its spread.
