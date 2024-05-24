Open Menu

NIH Issues Advisory On Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 07:12 PM

NIH issues advisory on heatwave

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory regarding the rising intensity of heatwaves and the associated risk of sunstroke across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory regarding the rising intensity of heatwaves and the associated risk of sunstroke across the country.

The advisory highlights the increasing impact of climate change due to global warming, reported a private news channel on Friday.

According to the NIH, the risks and effects of heatwaves are on the rise, with an expected increase in morbidity and mortality due to heatstroke.

The Institute stresses the importance of immediate measures to combat heatstroke, particularly by avoiding direct sunlight.

The advisory emphasizes that preventing dehydration is crucial in avoiding complications from heatstroke.

Additionally, the NIH warned that extreme heat can also lead to typhoid fever.

The NIH urges the public to take these warnings seriously and adopt measures to protect themselves during the heatwave.

Related Topics

Lead From

Recent Stories

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in com ..

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brai ..

COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of ..

Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together

2 minutes ago
 Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

10 minutes ago
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; ..

Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..

10 minutes ago
 Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks fo ..

Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochista ..

Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy ..

Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion

8 minutes ago
 One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

8 minutes ago
 Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions ..

Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan