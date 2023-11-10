NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued awareness and communication alert for Human Leptospirosis on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued awareness and communication alert for Human Leptospirosis on Friday.

According to NIH's Centre for Disease Control, the objective of this advisory is to alert and facilitate the health authorities and other stakeholders for ensuring early detection, timely management and laboratory detection of Leptospirosis cases.

The advisory said that Leptospirosis is a rare zoonotic bacterial disease caused by the bacterium belonging to Leptospira genus, transmits from animals mostly rodents, pets, cattle and other wild animals to humans through contact with infected animal excreta.

Leptospirosis occurs worldwide but is more common in tropical and subtropical areas with high rainfall.

In recent years, cases of human and animal leptospirosis have been reported in numerous countries in the middle East. However, sporadic cases are reported in Pakistan since past few years.

The disease is found mainly wherever humans come into contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-polluted environment.

It is an occupational hazard for many people who work outdoors or with animals or water-based activities.

Person-to-person transmission is very rare, there may be individuals who have been exposed to a common source.