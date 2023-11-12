Open Menu

NIH Issues Advisory On Human Leptospirosis

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an awareness and communication alert for Human Leptospirosis.

According to NIH's Centre for Disease Control, the objective of this advisory is to alert and facilitate the health authorities and other stakeholders for ensuring early detection, timely management and laboratory detection of Leptospirosis cases.

The advisory said that Leptospirosis is a rare zoonotic bacterial disease caused by the bacterium belonging to the Leptospira genus, which transmits from animals mostly rodents, pets, cattle and other wild animals to humans through contact with infected animal excreta.

Leptospirosis occurs worldwide but is more common in tropical and subtropical areas with high rainfall.

In recent years, cases of human and animal Leptospirosis have been reported in numerous countries in the middle East. However, sporadic cases have been reported in Pakistan in the past few years.

The disease is found mainly wherever humans come into contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-polluted environment.

It is an occupational hazard for many people who work outdoors or with animals or water-based activities.

Person-to-person transmission is very rare, there may be individuals who have been exposed to a common source.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert Middle East May From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

8 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

22 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

22 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

22 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

22 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

22 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

22 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan