NIH Issues Advisory On Nipah Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

NIH issues advisory on Nipah virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory on the instructions of the Federal Minister for Health in view of the reported cases of Nipah virus in the province of South India.

So far, no case of Nipah virus has been reported in Pakistan, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

He said that a low risk advisory has been issued for general public.

The spokesperson said that this virus is transmitted to humans through bats and pigs.

In the past, cases of Nipah virus have been reported in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and India, Dr.

Nadeem Jan said.

He said that the Ministry of Health is continuously monitoring the situation.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that instructions have been issued to the National Health Organization and Border Health Services.

He said that Nipah virus spreads in humans and animals alike.

He said that effective steps are being taken to strengthen the border health services system.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the government is ensuring the implementation of the recommendations of the International Health Regulations to protect the public from diseases and epidemic.

