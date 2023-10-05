NIH issues advisory on prevention of Conjunctivitis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday issued an advisory for the prevention and control of Conjunctivitis (Pink eye) to provide information for mitigating the risk factors associated with the transmission of the disease.

According to NIH, viral Conjunctivitis cases surge has been witnessed in some parts of the country in past few weeks.

As per the advisory, it is imperative to undertake immediate and long-term preventive measures, and to alert and sensitize the health professionals to be vigilant and timely detect and treat cases of viral Conjunctivitis and prevent its further transmission in the community.

The advisory said that viral conjunctivitis, also called "Pink Eye" is a highly contagious acute conjunctival infection usually caused by an adenovirus with symptoms including irritation, photophobia, and watery discharge (pus or crusty eyes).

The advisory recommended the measures including all viral conjunctivitis patients are encouraged to be self-quarantined or isolated for the duration of symptoms, and seeking medical care immediately if symptoms get worsened.

As per directions of the doctors, patients should be isolated in the hospital or at residence and avoid contact with others.

All patients should cover eyes with goggles in order to reduce photophobia symptoms. These patients should cough or sneeze into a disposable tissue or the inner crook of the elbow in order to avoid contamination of hands.

As per the advisory, patients should wash their hands often with soap and water and use hand sanitizer if soap and water

are not available.

Similarly, patients should avoid sharing personal belongings including towels, makeup, and linens with others while children with conjunctivitis should be kept home from school for the duration of symptoms to avoid further spreading the infection.