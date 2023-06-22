UrduPoint.com

NIH Issues Advisory On Prevention Of Dengue Fever

June 22, 2023

NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the seasonal trends of Dengue Fever, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Islamabad has issued an advisory regarding the prevention and control of Dengue Fever.

The objective of the advisory is to sensitize human and animal healthcare authorities to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in the prevention and control of the disease before the alert season.

According to the advisory, Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Aedes (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus). It is endemic in almost all geographical regions of Pakistan and there are substantial evidences that its multiple serotypes are circulating in the different areas of the country.

Despite patchy surveillance, a total of 52,929 cases and 224 deaths were reported in 2021, while in 2022, we have reported approximately 79,007 confirmed cases of Dengue with 149 deaths. This year, since January 2023 Pakistan has reported 3,019 suspected cases and 8 deaths in the IDSR reporting system.

It is imperative to work on prevention while staying vigilant for the detection of cases and ensuring preparedness to launch response activities for curtailing the transmission of dengue fever disease.

This advisory is intended to facilitate the healthcare authorities and professionals in effectively dealing with the potential challenge during the Dengue season. The advisory also calls upon hospitals to build their capacity for the management of patients, to keep rapid response arrangements in place, and to maintain regular liaison with relevant departments and stakeholders.

As per the advisory, precautions should be taken to prevent dengue fever including adopting personal protection measures like wearing long-sleeved clothes, use of mosquito repellent lotions, sprays, use of mosquito repellent coils, using bed nets while sleeping outside in an open environment and using mesh screens on windows.

