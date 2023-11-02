NIH issues advisory on seasonal Influenza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Center for Disease Control (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Thursday issued an advisory on prevention and control of seasonal Influenza (seasonal flu).

According to NIH, flu cases usually increase in Pakistan from December to February as temperature falls during the winter season.

The NIH said that the objective of this advisory is to alert and facilitate the health authorities and other stakeholders to ensure timely preventive and control measures.

These measures including preparedness to deal with increased workload expected in the outpatient and in-patient departments during next few months.

According to the advisory seasonal influenza viruses may present with mild symptoms but may progress to severe illness, particularly in high-risk individuals.

Patients with chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, cardiac and lung diseases, pregnant women, elderly people and children under five years are at higher risk of developing severe or complicated disease.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection and severe outcomes caused by influenza viruses, particularly in high-risk groups.

Influenza can spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing or can contaminated hands or other surfaces.

The advisory emphasized that if someone is sick or has been in close-contact with persons having flu-like illness, preventive measures have been recommended for limiting Influenza transmission.

These preventive measures including frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water and use of hand sanitizer when away from hand washing facility.

Other measures are also important like covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.

Sick patients have been advised to take rest, and avoid crowds besides taking social distancing measures.

The NIH said that the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) at CDC-NIH is regularly monitoring the flu situation.