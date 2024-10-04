NIH Issues Dengue Advisory
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued a dengue advisory here on Friday, in the wake of increasing dengue cases in the country.
So far this year, 8,909 cases of dengue had been reported in the country, the advisory reads.
The purpose of the advisory is to inform the health related institutions about the prevention of dengue.
Over 100 countries including Pakistan are suffering from dengue epidemic.
