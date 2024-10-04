Open Menu

NIH Issues Dengue Advisory

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM

NIH issues dengue advisory

The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued a dengue advisory here on Friday, in the wake of increasing dengue cases in the country

So far this year, 8,909 cases of dengue had been reported in the country, the advisory reads.

So far this year, 8,909 cases of dengue had been reported in the country, the advisory reads.

The purpose of the advisory is to inform the health related institutions about the prevention of dengue.

Over 100 countries including Pakistan are suffering from dengue epidemic.

