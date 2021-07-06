UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIH Issues Seasonal Alert On Epidemic-prone Infectious Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

NIH issues seasonal alert on epidemic-prone infectious diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday issued its seasonal awareness and alert letter (SAAL) for epidemic-prone infectious diseases in Pakistan.

According to NIH, the main purpose of SAAL is to alert all concerned health authorities and professionals at all levels for timely and efficient responses to outbreaks or epidemics.

The letter has been developed for the summer and monsoon season from June to September 2021. In this letter, NIH exhibited patterns of high priority communicable diseases including Hepatitis (A and E), Cholera, COVID-19, CCHF, Dengue Fever, Leishmaniasis, Malaria, Measles, Polio and XDR Typhoid.

These diseases are predicted to be on high alert during the said season. It also contains the detailed introduction of diseases, case definitions, infectious agents, modes of transmission, case management, and prevention, it added.

Through this letter, the NIH informed about national and international public health events like Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (Naegleria fowlery) and heat stroke as national while Ebola Virus Disease may be a threat for any of the country or region in future.

On the basis of the last five-year data, the NIH recommended for all Federal, provincial, and district health departments to keep continuous surveillance on the anticipated seasonal public health threats and taking all preventive or curative measures in this context.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation of COVID-19, its epidemiology, impact, prevention, and control was also elaborated in detail. It said that to facilitate the stakeholders, the requisite technical guidelines and awareness material regarding infectious diseases along with Seasonal Awareness Alert Letter are also available at the NIH website.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Polio Alert May June September All From

Recent Stories

Chairman PTA Attends Mobile World Congress 2021

2 minutes ago

BNU Photographers captured the beauty of local lan ..

6 minutes ago

76,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan cannot progress with NAB: Khaqan Abbasi

36 minutes ago

SEHA, Khalifa University launch Clinical Research ..

44 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Vatican delegation

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.