NIH Issues Seasonal Alert On Epidemic-prone Infectious Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:59 PM

NIH issues seasonal alert on epidemic-prone infectious diseases

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued its seasonal awareness and alert letter (SAAL) for epidemic-prone infectious diseases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued its seasonal awareness and alert letter (SAAL) for epidemic-prone infectious diseases in the country.

According to NIH, the main purpose of this letter was to alert all concerned health authorities and professionals at all levels and to facilitate them for timely and efficient response to the outbreaks or epidemics.

This letter is developed for winter season from October, 2019 to February, 2020. In the letter, NIH exhibited patterns of high priority communicable diseases including CCHF, chikungunya, dengue, diphtheria leishmaniasis, malaria, pertussis, polio, seasonal influenza and typhoid fever.

These diseases are predicted to be on high alert during said season. It also contains detailed introduction of diseases, case definitions, infectious agents, modes of transmission, case management and prevention.

Through this letter, NIH also informed about national and international public health events like HIV as national while Ebola virus disease and Yellow fever considered as international events during winter season.

The NIH also advised the Federal, provincial and district health departments as well as other stakeholders to take keep a continuous watch on the anticipated seasonal public health threats and taking of all preventive or curative measures in this context.

It said that to facilitate the stakeholders, the requisite technical guidelines and awareness material on infectious diseases along with Seasonal Awareness Alert Letter (SAAL) are also available at the NIH website www.nih.org.pk.

