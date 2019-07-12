NIH, NARC to determine cause of dead fish in Rawal Dam

National Institute of Health and National Agricultural Research council will conduct water sampling to ascertain the facts behind the death of fish in the Rawal Dam.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Health and National Agricultural Research council will conduct water sampling to ascertain the facts behind the death of fish in the Rawal Dam

Talking to APP, official of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Fisheries Department said the water quality situation at the reservoir would be measured by the said departments which would make the situation clear as at present the reports of poison being mixed in the water were unconfirmed and mere speculations.

"There are tonnes of fish existing in the reservoir whereas those perished are weighing few kilograms which could not impact the number of fish available in the dam," he added.

"There should be no dissemination of false information among the masses as there is no presence of poison or toxic element in the water and the sample testing has yet to be conducted which will further make the situation clear," he urged.

The WASA official made it clear that at present there was no metal, toxic element or any other hazardous component found in the Rawal Dam's water.

It merits mention here that the ICT Administration had banned angling in the Dam which was relieved on June 10 along with the fee of Rs1000 which was earlier Rs 200.

The fishing contract had been allegedly given to a single party to catch fish in the reservoir which was also found dubious in the matter as the contractor might be using explosive to catch fish in the Dam which killed the fish, said Muhmmad Asif a angler used to fish at Rawal Dam.

"The contractor at present is carrying out fishing alone in the Dam and there is no public interference in this regard as angling has been banned for a while," he added.

He said that the new fee for angling was not judicious which should be reconsidered to assist the masses interested in angling as it was a healthy activity to engage public.