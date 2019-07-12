UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIH, NARC To Determine Cause Of Dead Fish In Rawal Dam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

NIH, NARC to determine cause of dead fish in Rawal Dam

National Institute of Health and National Agricultural Research council will conduct water sampling to ascertain the facts behind the death of fish in the Rawal Dam.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Health and National Agricultural Research council will conduct water sampling to ascertain the facts behind the death of fish in the Rawal Dam.

Talking to APP, official of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Fisheries Department said the water quality situation at the reservoir would be measured by the said departments which would make the situation clear as at present the reports of poison being mixed in the water were unconfirmed and mere speculations.

"There are tonnes of fish existing in the reservoir whereas those perished are weighing few kilograms which could not impact the number of fish available in the dam," he added.

"There should be no dissemination of false information among the masses as there is no presence of poison or toxic element in the water and the sample testing has yet to be conducted which will further make the situation clear," he urged.

The WASA official made it clear that at present there was no metal, toxic element or any other hazardous component found in the Rawal Dam's water.

It merits mention here that the ICT Administration had banned angling in the Dam which was relieved on June 10 along with the fee of Rs1000 which was earlier Rs 200.

The fishing contract had been allegedly given to a single party to catch fish in the reservoir which was also found dubious in the matter as the contractor might be using explosive to catch fish in the Dam which killed the fish, said Muhmmad Asif a angler used to fish at Rawal Dam.

"The contractor at present is carrying out fishing alone in the Dam and there is no public interference in this regard as angling has been banned for a while," he added.

He said that the new fee for angling was not judicious which should be reconsidered to assist the masses interested in angling as it was a healthy activity to engage public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Dam June

Recent Stories

AC Mansehra seals six private schools over collect ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad announces ..

2 minutes ago

Livestock Rwp distributes 300 poultry units in Att ..

2 minutes ago

Police to observe Martyrs Day on Aug 4; arrangemen ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian, US Marines Hone Shooting Skills in Sea ..

17 minutes ago

Overcast conditions to prevail in city Lahore

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.