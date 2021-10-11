UrduPoint.com

NIH Observes World Mental Health Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

NIH observes World Mental Health Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday organized a seminar and awareness walk on World Mental Health Day in collaboration with Khuddi Research and Development.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health under the theme of 'Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality.

Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services, Dr Nausheen Hamid, highlighted the significance of the issue particularly in pandemic situation, family pressure, postpartum depression and increased number drugs abuse owing to mental illness.

She enlightened the audience regarding the government role in making policies for mental health.

Executive Director, NIH Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram enlightened the audience regarding importance of stigma associated with mental health, mental health stressors. He highlighted the importance of mental health as an essential part of public health.

WHO representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala articulated about research work in the field of mental health and also emphasized the need of more researches in this regard. He enforced the importance of wellbeing as an essential part of health.

