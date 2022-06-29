UrduPoint.com

NIH Organizes Day Long Awareness Workshop Against Congo Virus

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 10:50 AM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday organized a day-long workshop and imparted awareness to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staffers, Livestock, health departments and butchers community about precautionary measures regarding the Congo virus.

NIH representative Alia Jabeen, while addressing the workshop, directed the butchers to must use gloves while slaughtering sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, avoid the blood of the animals, and also use gloves while washing the meat.

She further instructed to carefully discard the offal and remains of the animals. Alia Jabeen also distributed brochures and pamphlets containing the information regarding the Congo virus and relevant precautionary measures on the occasion.

In case of Congo Virus symptoms, immediately approach doctors, she said, adding that doctors should also follow the SOPs for treatment of Congo virus patients and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for their own safety.

The NIH representative also instructed TMA officials to carefully collect and discard the blood, remains and offal of the sacrificial animals by following the prescribed guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Livestock and Dairy Development Director Dr Sohrab, said that it was also the responsibility of the masses to be aware of the danger of Congo Virus and opt for precautionary measures and cooperate with the departments concerned during the purchase of the sacrificial animals.

He said that the prime objective of the campaign was to make aware people and protect them from the deadly disease. "We have established checkpoints at seven places including animal markets and Livestock staff is spraying and providing injections for Lumpy skin disease, LSD and Congo Virus", Dr Sohrab added.

The meeting was also attended by In-charge Veterinary Hospital Dr Shakeel, TMA officials and members of the butchers union.

