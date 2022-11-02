UrduPoint.com

NIH Provides Three Mobile Labs To Provinces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:23 PM

NIH provides three mobile labs to provinces

National Institute of Health (NIH) has provided three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) has provided three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

According to NIH, these labs will help provinces especially during disease outbreaks in remote locations where access to testing may be limited.

These mobile laboratories will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the provincial health departments, and enabling the government to respond quickly and effectively in hard-to-reach remote areas during emergencies, or an outbreak and epidemics.

In this connection, two mobile diagnostic labs were deputed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh. The mobile labs were parked in Badin and Larkana.

A three-member team from NIH including a doctor and two molecular biologists were deputed to run the labs at Badin and also they trained district health lab staff on the operations of mobile lab.

Influenza, Malaria, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-2 samples were investigated by utilizing the mobile diagnostic laboratory.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Mobile Doctor Larkana Badin May From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China express resolve to counter threats ..

Pakistan, China express resolve to counter threats, designs against CPEC, friend ..

2 minutes ago
 Suspect involved in rape, murder of minor girl kil ..

Suspect involved in rape, murder of minor girl killed in police encounter

2 minutes ago
 IMF Tentatively Agrees to Provide $2.4Bln Loan to ..

IMF Tentatively Agrees to Provide $2.4Bln Loan to Serbia

2 minutes ago
 Twitter Flags White House Tweet Over Misinformatio ..

Twitter Flags White House Tweet Over Misinformation About Social Security Check ..

2 minutes ago
 West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran ..

West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia - Te ..

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks another reply from Imran Khan ..

Supreme Court seeks another reply from Imran Khan in contempt of court case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.