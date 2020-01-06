NIH receives 54,052 confirmed dengue fever cases: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday informed the National Assembly that National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has received report of total 54,052 confirmed dengue fever cases during the last year

Responding to query in the question hour, she said that out of total, 47,583 cases were reported during September to December last year.

She said that NIH had received about 13,295 confirmed dengue fever cases from Federal capital and out of these, 12,642 cases had been reported during September to December last year.

She said that as per data available with NIH, 22 residents of Islamabad died due to dengue fever.

Responding to another question she said, that Tuberculosis (TB) is a major public health issue in the world and one of the top killers globally. She said that Pakistan ranks 5th in the list of high burden countries after India, China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

She said that around 1400 TB care facilities are providing Free TB diagnostic and treatment services across the country. She said that Pakistan is implementing a high impact HIV prevention model in high HIV burden districts of the country. In the past 10 months more than 70,000 HIV tests have been performed across the country, she added.

To other questions, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema said that some time the retired federal government servants do not vacate the government accommodations on their retirement due to involvement of Rules 15(2) of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 or court cases. He said at present about 40 cases are in the courts.

About Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, he said, that all the provinces had been taken on board. He said that provinces are ready to give land for the construction of houses. He said that Naya Pakistan Housing Project is in final stages.

He said that local and foreign investment is expected in the Nay Pakistan Housing Project.

To another question, the Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has purchased two (02) LR-1 Product tankers during the Calendar year 2019. The process of purchasing of one Aframax Crude Oil Tanker is in progress.

The two (02) LR-1 Product tankers purchased by PNSC, namely M.T Bolan (Deadweight of 74,919 MT) and M.T Khairpur (Deadweight of 74,986 MT) were manufactured by STX Offshore and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., in South Korea in 2013 and 2012 respectively.

He said, M.T Bolan and M.T Khairpur are currently 6 and 7 years old respectively. The operational life of the oil tankers is about 25 years.

He said, that PNSC did not engage any broker nor paid any brokerage commission for these purchases. The Minister said, PNSC undertook the purchase process under Rule 42 (d) i.e. Negotiated Tendering under Public Procurement Rules 2004 as allowed by PPRA in tandem with SOPS approved by the PNSC Board of Directors.

All payments were made by PNSC directly to the seller through banking channels via SWIFT transfer. No commission was paid by PNSC to any party or agent.

To a question, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said a Pakistan Railway has already started a new train "Rehman Baba" from Peshawar to Karachi that is fulfilling the demand of public of KP Province and is giving more than 100% occupancy. Similarly a new train "Sir Syed" has been started from Rawalpindi to Karachi and is also well patronized.

Responding to another question he said, that the estimated cost of ML-I is under process which falls within the limit of US$ 8 to 9 billion, depends on final tender which will be done after the approval of PC-I from the competent forum.