NIH starts COVID-19 sero-epidemiological survey in federal capital

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:12 PM

National Institute of Health (NIH) has started sero-epidemiological survey for COVID-19 to help the healthcare institutions to know and understand about the actual prevalence of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :

According to NIH, the study would also provide estimation about the number of cases in different areas of federal capital which was initiated through its Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) in collaboration with Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, local government Islamabad and Health Services academy (HSA).

The main objective of the survey was to evaluate risk factor for COVID-19 infection by comparing the exposures among infected and non-infected persons.

Before the initiation of the survey, NIH conducted a training session of field interviewers and technicians to conduct the survey.

During the field survey, along with the epidemiological information, the NIH team will also collect the blood samples and throat swabs for testing and also conduct risk communication sessions among general public about COVID-19.� �Executive Director, NIH, Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram said that through this survey, the ministry of national health services will be able to determine the extent of infection in the general population and calculation of age-specific attack rates to identify the fraction of asymptomatic or sub-clinical infections.

District government Islamabad also shown its keen interest and fully supported the survey which will help in identifying the disease burden and plan further strategies for the public.

