UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIH USA Approves Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Abbottabad Research On COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:58 PM

NIH USA approves Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Abbottabad research on COVID-19

Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) Abbottabad has become a part of global research for the treatment of COVID-19 as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) United States of America (USA) has approved the research and have granted permission for the clinical trial

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) Abbottabad has become a part of global research for the treatment of COVID-19 as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) United States of America (USA) has approved the research and have granted permission for the clinical trial.

The research is being conducted by the Dean and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMTI Professor Dr. Umer Farooq, said a press release.

The research is about finding the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine alone and adjuvant with Azithromycin in mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia patients admitted to the Coronavirus Block of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

The press release said the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of lives at stake. By April 9, a total of 1,532,424 confirmed cases with 89,716 lost their lives and 337,468 recovered cases had been reported.

"The pre-pathogenic course of novel COVID-19 is yet to be determined, so the risk factors, clinical picture and medical intervention too." It said only supportive therapy was being practiced, yet many trials of antimalarial drug, chloroquine, and quinolone were currently taking place worldwide.

According to Cortegiani A, 23 ongoing trials from China have been registered.

Clinical experience from the recent Wuhan epidemic came up with promising results of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 positive patients.

Complete details are available on the website. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04328272 The Web site is maintained by the National library of Medicine (NLM) at the NIH which is an important US health agency, administratively under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Inclusion criteria of the patients would be the confirmed cases of COVID-19 (all by RT-PCR from the same laboratory), mild to severe clinical presentation (identified at the time of admission to ward by National Early Warning Score NEWS-2; mild 0-4; severe 5-6)"It is indeed a proud moment for Pakistan that doctors are not only managing this coronavirus pandemic but also focusing on the research to find the solution to treat the diseases," the press release said.

ATH is a 1,400-bed tertiary healthcare facility in north Pakistan, providing health facilities to millions of patients while Ayub Medical College has produced more than 8,000 renowned doctors and surgeons, who are serving globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Abbottabad China Wuhan Same United States SITE April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hosp ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 causes devastating losses in working hour ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhrys condole with journalists Saeed Azher, Zu ..

1 minute ago

Canada, Norway, Other States Join OPEC+ Efforts to ..

1 minute ago

'Football Leaks' hacker Rui Pinto to cooperate wit ..

5 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast on Friday

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.