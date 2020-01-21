NIHCR, Quaid-i-Azam University launch book on Punjab: History & Culture

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali Tuesday said history defines and refines knowledge and correlates study of past with present.

He was speaking as chief guest at the launch of a book i.e. third volume of the papers presented at the international conference on Punjab: History & Culture organized by the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR), QAU, here.

He said Punjab is replete with volumes of historical events like communal harmony existed before partition and ironically communal riots broke out at the time of independence in 1947; all such events are needed to be explored and recorded.

Dr Muhammad Ali urged the NIHCR management to organize international conferences on the history and culture of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

He lauded the role of the NIHCR faculty and staff in organizing the international conference on Punjab and distributed shields and certificates among them for making the conference a success.

The NIHCR Acting Director, Dr Sajid Mehmood Awan, in his vote of thanks, underscored the role of the QAU VC for his overall supervision in holding the international conference on Punjab.

He presented a copy of the third volume of the book to the QAU VC.

In his welcome address, Dr Altafullah, Senior Research Fellow of the NHICR, informed that overall 200 articles were received to be presented at the three-day international conference on Punjab which have been published in three volumes as the proceedings of the conference.