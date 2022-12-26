UrduPoint.com

NIH's Free Diagnostic Services Continue In Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

NIH's free diagnostic services continue in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :National Institute of Health's (NIH) free mobile diagnostic services have continued in flood-affected areas to support locals in case of any outbreak.

According to official sources, now testing facilities are available in those locations where access to testing was limited and now citizens can have free testing services for Influenza, Malaria, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-2.

The free diagnostic system was handed over by NIH for flood-hit areas while two mobile diagnostic labs were deputed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh in this regard. The mobile labs were parked in Badin and Larkana where citizens can submit their blood samples for investigation.

A three-member team from NIH including a doctor and two molecular biologists were deputed to run the labs at Badin and also they trained district health lab staff on the operations of the mobile lab.

The National Institute of Health had provided a total of three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

These mobile laboratories will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the provincial health departments, and enabling the government to respond quickly and effectively in hard-to-reach remote areas during emergencies, or an outbreak and epidemics.

