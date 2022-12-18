UrduPoint.com

NIH's Free Mobile Diagnostic Services Continue In Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A mobile diagnostic system of the National Institute of Health (NIH) has continued providing its free services in flood-affected areas to support locals in case of an outbreak.

According to official sources, testing facilities are available in those locations where access to testing was limited and now citizens can have free testing services for Influenza, Malaria, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-2.

The free diagnostic system was handed over by the NIH for flood-hit areas while two mobile diagnostic labs were deputed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh in this regard.

The mobile labs were parked in Badin and Larkana where citizens can submit their blood samples for investigation.

A three-member team from the NIH, including a doctor and two molecular biologists, were deputed to run the labs at Badin. They also trained district health lab staff on the operations of the mobile lab.

The NIH had provided a total of three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

These mobile laboratories will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the provincial health departments, and enable the governments to respond quickly and effectively in hard-to-reach remote areas during emergencies, or an outbreak and epidemics.

