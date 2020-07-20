(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday said 'total revamping' of the National Institute of Health (NIH) was underway and it would lead the country in achieving self-sufficiency in manufacturing of anti-rabies vaccine.

"PC-I in that regard has already been prepared and Pakistan will become self-sufficient in manufacturing the vaccine," she said during question-hour session of the National Assembly.

She said it was unfortunate that the previous governments gave no due attention towards manufacturing of the vaccine as per the country needs.

She said the NIH had supplied more than 200,000 doses of rabies vaccine all over the country during the financial year 2019-20 as per demand of different provinces.

Answering a supplementary question, she said there was some delay in supply of the vaccine to Sindh due to non-payment by the province, but the delivery was made without getting payment.

Dr Nausheen said all provinces were duty-bound to maintain the anti-rabies vaccine stock by purchasing it from the NIH.

To another question, the parliamentary secretary said the facility to manufacture Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) was established at NIH in 1989, with the production capacity of 200,000 doses per annum.

In the year 2009, she said the NIH switched over to Cell Culture Rabies Vaccine (CCRV) and manufactured more than 650,000 doses of CCRV since then.

To cater the ever increasing country demand, Dr Nausheen said the NIH had submitted PC-I of Rs470 million in February 2020 to enhance the production of CCRV upto 600,000 doses. "The completion time of project is one year from the date of release of funds. The approval of PC-I and release of fund is still awaited." Moreover, she said, a new anti sera project had been established, which was in the phase of commissioning. "It will enhance the production of anti sera venom sera upto 100,000 vials and anti Rabies serum upto 30,000 vials to meet the country demand."