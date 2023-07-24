Open Menu

Nikah Controversary Case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Given Bails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Nikah controversary case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi given bails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday approved bails of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in alleged illegal 'nikah' case, and sought arguments on petitions seeking their acquittal.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case regarding the marriage of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

The petitioner's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi objected over the exemption from appearance request of Imran Khan and said that no case of the accused could be heard without his attendance.

He said that the lawyer could not be changed for the sake of one person.

Imran Khan's junior counsel said that the power of attorney for Bushra Bibi would also be submitted today.

Rizwan Abbasi opposed the request and said that it also could not be filed in absence of the accused.

Later, Imran Khan appeared before the court and request for one time exemption from appearance was filed by Bushra Bibi.

Her lawyer argued that his client had to appear in IHC and then had to join investigation in FIR registered by Kohsar Police Station.

The court instructed the accused to submit surety bonds for the bails and sought arguments in petition seeking their acquittal on July 26.

