Nikah Khawans To Face Arrest, Rs50,000 Fine On Family For Registering Childhood Marriages

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Nikah Khawans to face arrest, Rs50,000 fine on family for registering childhood marriages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights Punjab has recently launched the Helpline 1043 to address the issue of early childhood marriages," said an official of Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, the official said that Punjab government would impose fine of Rs50,000 on family and cancel "Nikah Registration" of "Nikha Khawans" besides six months imprisonment if found involved in early childhood marriages. This, he said would help end this practice.

He said the Punjab government has directed all "Nikah Khawans" to fill the required columns of "Nikkah Nama" (Marriage Certificate) to curb the incidents of early child marriages.

Giving details, the official said in Pakistan 21 percent of girls were married before the age of 18 and three percent were married before the age of 15 years.

About the helpline, he said there was a dire need of such helplines for women who were facing the issues of harassment and domestic abuse.

