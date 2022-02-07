Nikhra Abbottabad drive continues to facilitate masses: DC Abbottabad

District administration Abbottabad campaign "Nakhra Abbottabad" was launched to provide basic services to the citizens, steps were being taken to improve sanitation on highways streets, schools, colleges, offices, petrol pumps and hospitals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad campaign "Nakhra Abbottabad" was launched to provide basic services to the citizens, steps were being taken to improve sanitation on highways streets, schools, colleges, offices, petrol pumps and hospitals.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat at his office where heads of allied departments participated.

The DC Abbottabad also directed the TMAs including Abbottabad, Havelian, Lore and Lower Tanawal, Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to improve the sanitation system, eliminate wall chalking, remove banners and posters, clean public washrooms, general bus stands, setting up waiting areas for passengers, maintenance of street lights, improvement of sewerage system, proper cleaning and provision of all services in the public interest.

Tariq Marwat also directed the C&W department to take steps for cleaning of construction materials along all the roads, elimination of encroachments and improvement of roads.

The National High Authority (NHA) was issued instructions regarding the cleaning of major drains along the road, cleaning of construction material and improvement of road condition especially repair of ditches.

He directed NHA, C&W, WASA and TMS to put the proper cover on manholes on their respective roads to avoid any kind of accident.

DC also ordered SP traffic and NHA to take steps and identify the intersection points on the roads of Abbottabad and implement appropriate measures.

The local government department was also directed regarding cleanliness and improvement of roads in the District Council area. The Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian issued instructions to the traffic police regarding the deployment of permanent traffic police constables in Amir Muawiyah Chowk Havelian.

He directed the education department to clean, whitewash and disinfect the educational institutions before the opening of the school so that the children could get education following the SOPs.

The health department was directed to improve the sanitation system in all health facilities and complete the ongoing construction work expeditiously. Secretary RTA was directed to take measures for control of traffic congestion, implementation of new fares and traffic management. He directed WAPDA to uplift and fix/replace all such poles and wires which may cause loss of life or damage property.