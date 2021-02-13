UrduPoint.com
Nikkah Registrars Directed To Not Register Nikkah Of Underage Couples

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Nikkah registrars directed to not register Nikkah of underage couples

District administration directed Nikkah registrars to avoid registering Nikkah of underage couples in order to discourage marriage of underage boys and girls as per directives of the government

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration directed Nikkah registrars to avoid registering Nikkah of underage couples in order to discourage marriage of underage boys and girls as per directives of the government.

This was said by Assistant Commissioner Jahania Muhammad Babar Suleman while holding a meeting with Nikkah registrars under municipal corporation here on Saturday.

He directed Nikkah registrars to avoid registering marriages of underage couple as per family laws of the country to discourage these marriages. He asked them to inform concerned administration in case of marriage ceremony of underage couples.

The assistant commissioner also directed them to submit copy of Nikkah form in the concerned municipal committee office early after Nikkah.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Jahania Ali Raza and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

