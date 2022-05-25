UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Bakhtiar Condemns Life Imprisonment Of Yasin Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns life imprisonment of Yasin Malik

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar Wednesday strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik by the Indian court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar Wednesday strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik by the Indian court.

In a statement, she said, "Yasin Malik is the champion of struggle for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)."

Related Topics

India Jammu Independence Women Court

Recent Stories

Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her ..

Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention

21 seconds ago
 Traditional sports competitions in North Wazirista ..

Traditional sports competitions in North Waziristan conclude

23 seconds ago
 Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elem ..

Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elementary School Shooting - Repor ..

24 seconds ago
 Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking ..

Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking Tennis Tournaments

26 seconds ago
 'Clean environment reflects the values of societie ..

'Clean environment reflects the values of societies': Commissioner

27 seconds ago
 Three commuters killed in road mishap

Three commuters killed in road mishap

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.