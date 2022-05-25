Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns life imprisonment of Yasin Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar Wednesday strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik by the Indian court.

In a statement, she said, "Yasin Malik is the champion of struggle for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)."