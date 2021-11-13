Nilofar Bakhtiar condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous and celebrated actor Sohail Asghar, who passed away in Lahore

In a condolence message, Nilofar Bakhtiar prayed for the higher ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.