Nilofar Bakhtiar Condoles Demise Of Veteran Actor Sohail Asghar

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 10:06 PM

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous and celebrated actor Sohail Asghar, who passed away in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous and celebrated actor Sohail Asghar, who passed away in Lahore.

In a condolence message, Nilofar Bakhtiar prayed for the higher ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

