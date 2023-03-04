UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Bakhtiar Congratulates Information Secy Shahera Shahid On Promotion In Grade 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023

Nilofar Bakhtiar congratulates information secy Shahera Shahid on promotion in Grade 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and ex-senator Nilofar Bakhtiar on Saturday congratulated Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on her promotion to grade-22.

In a statement, she said that women had been playing an important role in the development of the country.

She opined that women like Shahera Shahid had proven that they had the ability to work in the important sectors and key posts of the country.

She said the government should take steps to provide opportunities to women in every sphere of life in the light of the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This she said would empower them to play a more active role in the development of Pakistan.

