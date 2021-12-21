UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Bakhtiar Grieved Over Demise Of Amir Dogar's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:24 PM

Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar's mother

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of mother of PM' s Special Assistant for Parliamentary Affairs and Chief Whip of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in National Assembly Muhammad Amir Dogar

In a condolence message, she prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

