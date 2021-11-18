(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In a condolence message, she prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.