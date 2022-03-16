UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Bakhtiar To Meet UN Secretary General For Women Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Nilofar Bakhtiar to meet UN Secretary General for women rights

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of women( NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar to meet with UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierres, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Secretary General of Women Council, Jordan and Secretary General of Federation of Cuban Women on gender parity at UN headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of women( NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar to meet with UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierres, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Secretary General of Women Council, Jordan and Secretary General of Federation of Cuban Women on gender parity at UN headquarters.

According to the press release issued on Wednesday, the purpose of the meeting on greater engagement of women in resolving climate change issue since they are majorly affected from its repercussions.

The bilateral meetings held at UN headquarters involved discussions on gender parity and women empowerment between Chairperson NCSW and first women Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Colombia H.

E Marta Lucia Ramirez.

The second meeting involved Secretary General of Women Council Jordan, Dr Salma Nims and Chairperson NCSW discussing the importance of issues related to women empowerment with special emphasis on opportunities and progress of women in Islamic world.

Another meeting was held between Ms Teresa Amerelle, Secretary General of Federation of Cuban Women and Chairperson NCSW.

The focus of the meeting was cooperation between both countries on the issue of women empowerment and the need of inculcating women-sensitive legislation in the countries to ensure gender parity and women empowerment.

Related Topics

World United Nations Progress Colombia Women From

Recent Stories

Police launched operation against firework

Police launched operation against firework

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urges peo ..

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urges people to participate in March 17 ..

41 seconds ago
 Trade Commissioner Belgian embassy calls on CEO RU ..

Trade Commissioner Belgian embassy calls on CEO RUDA

43 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports six more Covid-19 positive

Balochistan reports six more Covid-19 positive

26 minutes ago
 Buzdar terms UNGA resolution on Islamophobia resul ..

Buzdar terms UNGA resolution on Islamophobia result of PM's efforts

26 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoying full freedom, rights in countr ..

Minorities enjoying full freedom, rights in country: Ejaz Alam Augustine

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>