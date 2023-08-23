Open Menu

Nilofar Bakhtiar Unveils Key Plans For PSDP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Nilofar Bakhtiar unveils key plans for PSDP

The chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday, issued two important announcements regarding projects in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), said official sources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday, issued two important announcements regarding projects in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), said official sources.

According to the details, the first project, which has a budget of Rs 4,476 million is known as "Women on Wheel" and is part of the Prime Minister's Initiative for Women's Mobility.

The project's Primary objectives include making affordable and efficient transportation services available to working women, differently abled women, and transgender individuals. The objective is to enhance their safety, mobility, and access to job opportunities, career growth, and social inclusivity. A budget of 500 million rupees has been allocated for the year 2023-24, with a plan to distribute 22,000 scooties over three years through a fair balloting process.

The allocation encompasses 4,000 scooties for every province, encompassing the Islamabad Capital Territory, along with an additional 1,000 scooties for both Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The scooties will be given to qualified recipients who are working women employed in either the public or private sectors. These recipients should be between the ages of 18 and 55 and have an income ranging from Rs30,000 to 150,000.

As part of the project, there is an upfront subsidy of 50 percent offered through the PSDP scheme. The remaining 50 percent will be paid off in monthly installments over a span of three years, amounting to approximately 4,000 to 5,000 rupees per month.

In addition, the project encompasses provisions for headgear, safety kits, training, and licenses for those operating the scooties. The Steering Committee responsible for this endeavor will be headed by the Minister for Human Rights, with the Chairperson of NCSW acting as the co-chair, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Budget Job Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore ..

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determinat ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in ho ..

DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

3 minutes ago
 3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

16 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

20 minutes ago
 President invites CEC to fix date for general elec ..

President invites CEC to fix date for general elections

11 minutes ago
 Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan ..

Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydr ..

2 minutes ago
Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensu ..

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensuring foolproof security

11 minutes ago
 118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sut ..

118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

14 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

14 minutes ago
 Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom pa ..

Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom paid goods

14 minutes ago
 40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 ..

40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan