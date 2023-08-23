Nilofar Bakhtiar unveils key plans for PSDP

(@FahadShabbir)

The chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday, issued two important announcements regarding projects in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), said official sources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday, issued two important announcements regarding projects in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), said official sources.

According to the details, the first project, which has a budget of Rs 4,476 million is known as "Women on Wheel" and is part of the Prime Minister's Initiative for Women's Mobility.

The project's Primary objectives include making affordable and efficient transportation services available to working women, differently abled women, and transgender individuals. The objective is to enhance their safety, mobility, and access to job opportunities, career growth, and social inclusivity. A budget of 500 million rupees has been allocated for the year 2023-24, with a plan to distribute 22,000 scooties over three years through a fair balloting process.

The allocation encompasses 4,000 scooties for every province, encompassing the Islamabad Capital Territory, along with an additional 1,000 scooties for both Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The scooties will be given to qualified recipients who are working women employed in either the public or private sectors. These recipients should be between the ages of 18 and 55 and have an income ranging from Rs30,000 to 150,000.

As part of the project, there is an upfront subsidy of 50 percent offered through the PSDP scheme. The remaining 50 percent will be paid off in monthly installments over a span of three years, amounting to approximately 4,000 to 5,000 rupees per month.

In addition, the project encompasses provisions for headgear, safety kits, training, and licenses for those operating the scooties. The Steering Committee responsible for this endeavor will be headed by the Minister for Human Rights, with the Chairperson of NCSW acting as the co-chair, he added.