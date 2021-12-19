UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Condemns Gun Attack On Shibil Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Nilofar condemns gun attack on Shibil Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Sunday condemned a gun attack on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz in Darra Adam Khel.

In a statement, she said that the attack on the Minister and his driver was disappointing.

Nilofar Bakhtiar demanded of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

She also prayed for early recovery of the injured driver.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Technology Driver Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health be ..

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

1 hour ago
 Emirates collaborates with Al Hosn for smoother tr ..

Emirates collaborates with Al Hosn for smoother travel experiences to EU countri ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yiel ..

RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yields AED36m

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.