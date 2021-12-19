Nilofar condemns gun attack on Shibil Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Sunday condemned a gun attack on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz in Darra Adam Khel.

In a statement, she said that the attack on the Minister and his driver was disappointing.

Nilofar Bakhtiar demanded of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

She also prayed for early recovery of the injured driver.