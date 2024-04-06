Open Menu

Nilofar Demands Justice For Falk Noor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Nilofar demands justice for Falk Noor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Chairperson National Commission on the States of Women (NCSW ) Nilofar Bakhtiar has vehemently demanded justice for Falak Noor and emphasized an urgent need for intervention from the authorities.

During a briefing on the Falak Noor case here Saturday, she also announced her visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, said a Twitter message shared by the NCSW.

About two months ago, Falak Noor, age 13 year was allegedly abducted while on her way for religious education near a community centre in Sultanabad, Gilgit. She vanished under suspicious circumstances, reportedly after marrying her neighbor.

Her father, Ahmed filed the complaint on January 20, but she has not been recovered.

Her father has said that his daughter was taken to Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they staged a marriage, “in an act of cruelty and coercion”.

