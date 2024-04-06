Nilofar Demands Justice For Falk Noor
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Chairperson National Commission on the States of Women (NCSW ) Nilofar Bakhtiar has vehemently demanded justice for Falak Noor and emphasized an urgent need for intervention from the authorities.
During a briefing on the Falak Noor case here Saturday, she also announced her visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, said a Twitter message shared by the NCSW.
About two months ago, Falak Noor, age 13 year was allegedly abducted while on her way for religious education near a community centre in Sultanabad, Gilgit. She vanished under suspicious circumstances, reportedly after marrying her neighbor.
Her father, Ahmed filed the complaint on January 20, but she has not been recovered.
Her father has said that his daughter was taken to Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they staged a marriage, “in an act of cruelty and coercion”.
Recent Stories
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight years old girl dies in roof collapse caused by blaze7 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections16 minutes ago
-
Housing crisis grips capital city as middle class, govt employees struggle for affordable homes16 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat; lauds security forces’ operation in DI Khan17 minutes ago
-
Rs 162,000 fine imposed over violation of dengue SOPs17 minutes ago
-
Education ministry withdraws 'Dance for Education Program' notification26 minutes ago
-
Coffee, Fenugreek could boost muscle strength: Research26 minutes ago
-
PM departs to KSA in a commercial airline26 minutes ago
-
RWMC launches Eid cleanliness drive26 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people suffering worst ever tyranny under BJP rule: Farooq Abdullah26 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh27 minutes ago
-
Malaysian delegation along with IMRF visits AIOU27 minutes ago