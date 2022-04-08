Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

Chairperson, National Commission for the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar, in collaboration with Bardasht Foundation, distributed Ramzan ration among the families of children studying at the school by Bardasht Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairperson, National Commission for the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar, in collaboration with Bardasht Foundation, distributed Ramzan ration among the families of children studying at the school by Bardasht Foundation.

The drive was organised by President Bardasht Foundation Haji Mohammad Eissa, said a news release.

Dr Masood Ghani, District Governor Lion's Club participated as chief guest.

The event was organized to help the needy in Ramzan.

On the occasion, Nilofar Bakhtiar said "Ramzan is a blessed month and we should share with those having less fortunate."Bardasht Foundation is a non-profitable, non governmental organization registered under Social Welfare Agencies Ordinance of 1961. The Head Office is based in Islamabad with the branch offices in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Gilgit.