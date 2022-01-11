National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who died in a car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who died in a car accident.

In a condolence message, she prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.