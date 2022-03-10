Nilofar for exemplary punishment to killer of new-born daughter

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bbakhtiar Thursday said the killer of a new-born daughter should be given exemplary punishment so that no one could dare committing such a brutality

In a statement issued here, the Chairperson welcomed the arrest of the killer in Mianwali and hoped that the 'beast' would be brought to justice at the earliest, for which the NCSW would play its due role.