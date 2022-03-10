UrduPoint.com

Nilofar For Exemplary Punishment To Killer Of New-born Daughter

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Nilofar for exemplary punishment to killer of new-born daughter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bbakhtiar Thursday said the killer of a new-born daughter should be given exemplary punishment so that no one could dare committing such a brutality.

In a statement issued here, the Chairperson welcomed the arrest of the killer in Mianwali and hoped that the 'beast' would be brought to justice at the earliest, for which the NCSW would play its due role.

>