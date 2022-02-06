UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Senator Sania Nishtar.

In a condolence message, the Chairperson said that the death of a mother was a great loss and she shared the grief of the bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

>