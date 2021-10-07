UrduPoint.com

Nilofar, Haleem Discuss Matters Pertaining To Women Rights In Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Thursday held a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and discussed matters pertaining to women rights in the province.

Members Sindh Assembly Ali Aziz GG, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, PTI leader Ashraf Qureshi, Advocate Ali Palh, and NCSW Chairperson Nuzhat Shereen, members Dr Habiba Hassan and Barrister Haya Eman Zahir were also present on the occasion.

Nilofar Bakhtiar who is on a visit to Sindh discussed in detail matters relating to protection of human rights particularly rights of women in the province.

Forming of committees against harassment of women at workplace in the assembly also came under discussion.

At the occasion Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI MPA's presented traditional gift of Ajrak to Nilofar Bakhtiar and NCSW members.

Nilofar Bakhtiar presented a NCSW souvenir to leader of the opposition.

