Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Thursday inaugurated 'National Women Police Conference 2022' here at National Police Bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Thursday inaugurated 'National Women Police Conference 2022' here at National Police Bureau.

The event was attended by human rights activists, parliamentarians and police women, said a press release issued here.

The event involved sessions on inspirational stories about the women who joined police force.

Addressing the gathering, Nilofar Bakhtiar said "Some of us are cleaning rooms, but all of you are cleaning communities, which is a huge responsibility."She said at present 2 percent of women are in the police force and NCSW will work to increase strength till 10 percent.

She said it was a proud moment to see the girls in uniform.