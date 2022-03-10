UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Thursday inaugurated 'National Women Police Conference 2022' here at National Police Bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar Thursday inaugurated 'National Women Police Conference 2022' here at National Police Bureau.

The event was attended by human rights activists, parliamentarians and police women, said a press release issued here.

The event involved sessions on inspirational stories about the women who joined police force.

Addressing the gathering, Nilofar Bakhtiar said "Some of us are cleaning rooms, but all of you are cleaning communities, which is a huge responsibility."She said at present 2 percent of women are in the police force and NCSW will work to increase strength till 10 percent.

She said it was a proud moment to see the girls in uniform.

Related Topics

Police Women Event All

Recent Stories

10 gamblers held during crackdown

10 gamblers held during crackdown

1 minute ago
 2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattl ..

2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattle Show

1 minute ago
 Speakers for joint efforts to promote girls educat ..

Speakers for joint efforts to promote girls education

1 minute ago
 Sports teams of all provinces take part in inaugu ..

Sports teams of all provinces take part in inaugural ceremony of National Horse ..

1 minute ago
 SBP organises torch cycle rally in connection with ..

SBP organises torch cycle rally in connection with National Horse & Cattle Show

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 68056 cusecs water

IRSA releases 68056 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>