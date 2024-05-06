Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balanced approach to parenting

Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women Nilofar Bakhtiar lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders and provided guiding directions for the development of a national document aimed at promoting a well-learned and balanced approach to parenting

Addressing participants at conference titled "The Art of Parenting" hosted by NCSW, she said, "Effective parenting is the cornerstone of a prosperous and harmonious society. By investing in the well-being and development of our children, we lay the foundation for a brighter future for Pakistan."

She directed the participants to take this policy towards its implementation stage and for it a grand launch shall be executed whereas in IPMG meetings NCSW will take the lead to take this document to the provinces for their feedback and consideration. It was decided to plan a postal stamp for the said purpose for which National Culture and heritage division would be tasked to hold a competition. NCSW to form a steering committee which would be effectively dealing with day to day affairs and developments of this national policy.

She said, "The Art of Parenting" conference stands as a testament to the commitment of the NCSW and its partners to advancing policies and initiatives that empower families and promote social cohesion across Pakistan.

Nilofar Bakhtiar emphasized the critical role of parents in shaping the future of the nation, stating, "Parenting is not just a responsibility but a profound opportunity to instill values, empathy, and resilience in the next generation.

During the session, participants engaged in robust discussions and offered insightful recommendations, including:

Development of a Comprehensive Policy Framework: Participants underscored the need for a comprehensive policy document to address abnormal attitudes among adolescents, emphasizing evidence-based strategies and interventions.

Training Manual for Parents: Recognizing the importance of equipping parents with the necessary skills and knowledge, stakeholders advocated for the development of a practical training manual tailored to the needs of diverse families.

Promotion of Empathy and Harmony: The conference highlighted the importance of fostering empathy and understanding among parents and children, with a focus on promoting inclusivity and tolerance within the family unit and society at large.

The session marked a significant initiative under the Federal government's Umeed-e-Sehr and Agosh project.

The conference commenced with a discussion on a policy document aimed at addressing and managing abnormal attitudes among adolescents, while fostering empathy and harmony. This pivotal document was collaboratively drafted by the National Institute of Psychology and Aga Khan University with partners Aga Khan Development Network and Dukhtaran e Pakistan, reflecting a commitment to evidence-based and collaborative solutions.

During the stakeholders meet the experts, stakeholders, and policymakers suggested to deliberate on fostering healthier family dynamics and societal harmony through effective parenting practices.